  • Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The demolition of the Bowling Green State University Administration Building, which will be replaced with a gateway, started on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Crews continue to remove debris Wednesday morning from the site where the Bowling Green State University Administration Building stood just last month. University officials say that after the building comes down, construction of a new campus gateway, which will restore a traditional look and feel to the western edge of campus, will begin. The new gateway will connect the university and the City of Bowling Green at Thurstin Avenue and Court Street with open walkways and green space.

