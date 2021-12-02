Crews continue to remove debris Wednesday morning from the site where the Bowling Green State University Administration Building stood just last month. University officials say that after the building comes down, construction of a new campus gateway, which will restore a traditional look and feel to the western edge of campus, will begin. The new gateway will connect the university and the City of Bowling Green at Thurstin Avenue and Court Street with open walkways and green space.
- Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pemberville man sentenced for armed robbery in BG
- BG car wash fire is suspicious; police arrest suspect in separate fire
- Richard K. Farwig
- Where has civility gone?
- Grand Rapids woman pleads not guilty to child endangering
- Suspect in Michigan school shooting that left 3 dead not talking
- Plea entered in 2020 fatal bike incident in Bloomdale
- BG police investigate theft from city payment drop box
- Patricia Anne Farwig
- Rossford’s defense pressures Lake into submission