Current Bowling Green Council Member William J. Herald filed his petitions on Monday to run for re-election to the 4th Ward position.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens as a council member for 11 years (these past three years as well as during my previous eight years),” he said in a news release. “The COVID-related issues over the past year make it even more essential to have someone on Council that has both current and past experience gained as an active council member for parts of four decades. Given that there will likely be a number of new council members by this time next year this perspective and experience is especially important. There is value in attending thousands of city-related meetings, reviewing the city budget over many years, consistently seeking citizen input, and investing the time into studying-and resolving-issues.”
Herald’s priorities include: assisting citizens in their interaction with their city government; being vigilant in prudent budgeting; improving neighborhoods, including streets and sidewalks; encouraging proper economic development and assisting local businesses; progressing in sustainability efforts; and providing increasingly efficient and responsive city services.
His current council committee work includes chairing the transportation and safety committee and active work on the finance and ways and means committee and the community improvement committee. In the past, he was president pro-tem of council, served on all seven of its committees at one time or another, and chaired over half of the committees.
Herald has held 44 quarterly meetings to allow citizens an additional forum to obtain updates and to voice concerns. Herald has also provided newsletters and questionnaires to communicate with citizens. He can be reached at williamjherald@gmail.com and 419 352-6644.
Herald has over 27 years of business experience. He is currently a data scientist for First Solar. In addition, Herald also has over 10 years of full-time teaching experience with Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo.
Herald’s education includes a Bachelor of Science degree from BGSU, a Master of Science degree in Applied Statistics from BGSU, a Master of Arts degree in Public Administration/Policy from BGSU, and a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Management from Ohio State University.
Herald has been a Bowling Green resident for over 40 years. He and his wife, Karen, are parents of Jonathan, who passed last year, Joel, and Amy. They are also grandparents to four grandchildren. Karen retired from teaching kindergarten after almost 30 years. Bill and Karen are long-time members of Covenant Church.