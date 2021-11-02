Republican incumbent Bill Herald will continue as Bowling Green Council’s 4th Ward representative.
Herald defeated his Democratic challenger, longtime council member Sandy Rowland, in Tuesday’s election.
According to unofficial results issued by the Wood County Board of Elections around 10 p.m., Herald received 1,455 votes, or 58.2%, to Rowland’s 1,040 votes, or 41.68%.
“I’m humbled by the support and the trust that voters have shown by their kind words, and their vote,” Herald said Tuesday evening. “I want to thank my wife, campaign volunteers, and campaign contributors. I also thank the many citizens who have graciously greeted me at their door. I’m thrilled to be able to give back to them and the community as their Fourth Ward council member.”
The race was particularly noteworthy because it involved two sitting council members vying for the same seat.
Rowland, who has served as an at-large representative on council for a decade, said in an interview earlier this year that when she ran for her current term, she’d said she would not seek another term for that seat. Current council president and 1st Ward representative, Democrat Mark Hollenbaugh, subsequently filed to run for that at-large seat. Rowland, a 4th Ward resident, said that other people later encouraged her to run for the 4th Ward seat and she was chosen by the 4th Ward’s Democratic Central Committee after the withdrawal of Sandy Lepper from the race.
Herald said Tuesday night that in the wake of the election he planned “to take a few days to ‘button up’ the campaign and then continue serving the citizens as best I can. I plan to continue improving neighborhoods, including increased emphasis on streets, sidewalks and drainage. Foremost, of course, is continuing to improve our responsiveness to citizens.”
In additional council contests, Hollenbaugh and incumbent Republican Greg Robinette, who were the only candidates running for the two at-large BG council seats on the ballot, were elected. Joel O’Dorisio, who ran unopposed, was also elected as council’s 2nd Ward representative. John Zanfardino, the veteran Ward 2 councilman, did not run in this year’s election.