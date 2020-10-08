PERRYSBURG — Fresh eggs, and the hens that lay them, are one step closer to being allowed the city, thanks to former councilman Mark Weber.
“When I was on the city council I asked the chairman of the planning and zoning committee to look at it again,” he said.
Weber credited a change in attitudes and living as a reason to revisit the policy that was adopted four years ago.
“Since then there have been many other cities that have adopted policies for raising backyard hens,” he said.
City council held a public hearing on the subject before the regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Brody Walters introduced the three-part code amendment to council.
At the Oct. 6 planning commission meeting, members decided to move the amendments forward to the public hearing, even though the body had voted 5-1 against adoption.
“It would then go on to the planning and zoning committee and then they would recommend if there would be legislation to advance to council,” Weber said.
The language of the three-part amendment was originally proposed in 2016.
Currently, the raising of chickens — which Weber is happy to correct as hens — because roosters are not allowed under new or current legislation, is only permitted in A1 zoned areas of the city, unless there is special approval for R1 areas. R2 and R3 areas still have a few families with the permitted microchipped chickens that were allowed under the current law.
Those chickens would eventually be phased out under current law, and no new chickens are currently allowed.
The proposed language would allow chickens in A1, R1, R2 and R3 residential zoning, which was broadly described in council discussions as single family residential properties.
The new legislation would allow a maximum of six chickens and cover issues of: structures, fencing, zoned areas, lot size and setbacks, sanitation, food, water. Neither roosters nor slaughtering would be allowed.
Perrysburg resident Krista Kiessling, who had originally proposed the legislation, spoke to council. Under current rules, she still owns two microchipped hens.
“In my research I have done, I haven’t found that there haven’t been any additional complaints, nuisance cases, or injuries or disturbances,” Kiessling said.
Councilman Tim McCarthy asked about comments from her neighbors.
“Very positive. In our first round of meetings, several of those folks were in attendance and spoke on our behalf. One neighbor who spoke up said that his dogs were louder than our hens,” Kiessling said.
Doug Kollman spoke against the amendments. He had a neighbor that kept 25 chickens and two beehives.
“We are not in a predominantly agricultural community,” Kollman said.
He is worried about the potential for outbreaks of poultry to human diseases.
“Chicken droppings, for lack of a better term, are stinky, especially with the wind blowing in the wrong direction,” Kollman said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate to hold agricultural animals in any residentially zoned area.”
Weber disagreed and said that especially during the pandemic it would be nice for people to be more self-sufficient, and the eggs are better.
Weber said he found that the people who were in compliance with the current law had “virtually no issues with neighbors,” and “there have been more issues with dogs than there have been with hens.”