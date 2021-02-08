Two water distribution systems, located on County Road P and SR 108 in Henry County, are now approved for a green license to operate by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, according to a news release by the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
Although the water has been safe to drink, the distribution system has been operating under a yellow license to operate since 2018. A yellow license is issued to a public water system with conditions that require correction of violations of safe drinking water and additional water quality monitoring.
“This license is a demonstration of our commitment to provide safe, clean drinking water to our customers in Henry County,” said Dan Wickard, district operations superintendent. “Our water quality team and operations administration staff has worked hard, invested a lot of time and materials to turn the license around in just a year.”
In 2018, the Ohio EPA issued findings and orders for the water distribution systems on County Road P and SR 108 and classified the license to operate as yellow license due to reporting issues and Trihalomethanes levels. THM’s are the result of a reaction between the chlorine used for disinfecting tap water and natural organic matter in the water. These systems serve approximately 22 customers. At this time, this system was operated by the Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District .
In 2018, the Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District initiated a merger with the Northwestern Water and Sewer District citing administrative and financial challenges.
In December 2019, the merger was finalized. The district immediately began water quality improvements through improved records and increased system flushing to improve THM levels.
January 2021, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District receives a green license to operate for both public water distribution systems on County Road P and Ohio 108.
The district continues to explore efficiencies in technology and distribution improvements for these and all systems we operate. For questions about water quality, contact 419-354-9090 and ask for the operations department.