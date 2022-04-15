Dana Rose and Tanner Simpson look over a Cessna 172 airplane inside a hanger at the Wood County Regional Airport during an open house hosted by the Wood County Senior and Toledo ANGB Cadet Squadrons, local units of the civil air patrol, Saturday. The open house had a cadet drill demonstration, aircraft static display, flight simulators and information tables from programs including emergency services, flight operations, cadet programs, aerospace education and radio communications. The Toledo ANGB Cadet Squadron is Northwest Ohio’s largest cadet squadron and meets at the Toledo Air National Guard Base. With the mission of “transforming youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders,” young adults participate weekly in leadership, aerospace, fitness and character development activities.
Major Eric Coggin with the Civil Air Patrol talks about the organization this morning. @DebR_Sentinel pic.twitter.com/QRPSt5rz2m— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) April 9, 2022