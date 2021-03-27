PERRYSBURG — The Northern Wood County Republican Club will host a meeting about changes in the education system due to the pandemic and help for caregivers.
The free meeting will be held Monday
Dr. Raymond Witte, school psychologist and dean of the Judith Herb College of Education at the University of Toledo
School board members will be available to answer questions.
Wear a mask. The hall will accommodate social distancing for a large group. Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available.
“We are pleased to have Dr. Raymond H. Witte as our guest speaker. His extensive experience working with students with learning challenges in addition to assisting individuals and their families through transitions makes him a valuable resource in our community. He is driven by his passion for student success” said Maria Ermie, president of the NWCRC.
Witte’s professional training has focused on individual and system assessment and intervention, along with mental health provision in the schools. During his tenure at Miami University, Witte provided undergraduate and graduate instruction in the area of educational assessment and evaluation, psychological assessment and intervention, practicum supervision, along with program design and evaluation. His areas of clinical experience include learning disabilities, head trauma and traumatic brain injury .
Witte is a licensed school psychologist in Ohio. He has written three textbooks and has published over 30 articles.