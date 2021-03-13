Mary Natvig is in the process of turning her experience in the world of music to the needs of college students.
Natvig is hoping to start a new profession after she retires as a professor in musicology at Bowling Green State University. She is pursuing a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling.
She has her PhD. in musicology and is two years from retirement. She also knows that she is not going to just sit around after retiring.
“Some years ago, I was the assistant dean at the College of Musical Arts. Among other academic things, I was charged to look after recruitment and retention. The retention part would happen when a student was thinking of leaving BGSU, or thinking of leaving music, or not doing well academically and in danger of being kicked out,” Natvig said.
“I saw an awful lot of students who had struggled with mental health disorders, some mild, some serious, and for some reason many of them opened up to me. I also self-disclosed, if I thought it would help them, and I found myself driving them to the counseling center, more often than not. That led me to studying mental health among musicians, doing research. I found that mental health issues were very common among musicians.
She knows the struggles that some of the students deal with, which are often compounded by the stresses of the musical world.
“I’m not saying that all music students all have mental health problems, they certainly don’t. But for those that do, I think it’s important that they have someone who understands their schedule — for instance, practicing four hours a day,” Natvig said.
She comes to the study from personal experience.
“I have depression and I’ve had it since I was a child. It almost derailed me in college. I went to three undergraduate schools, because I kept coming home. I kept bouncing back. Nobody could tell me why. I always got good grades, but I would cry all the time. I felt desperate,” Natvig said.
“They would take me to doctors and psychiatrists, who told me I was not sick enough, because my grades were always good.
“I was always mildly depressed. I just always thought that that was how people lived. Then I would have these bouts of major depressive disorder. When I finally got a diagnosis in my 30s, it was aphasia, along with situational major depressive disorder.
Eventually there was a therapist who diagnosed her.
“She did not care that I had a Ph.D., was functioning and published. She saw beyond that. Along with a diagnosis, she suggested that I see a psychiatrist for medications.When I started those medications, I couldn’t believe it. My first thought was, ‘You mean this is how people live?’” Natvig said. “It completely changed my life and I’m so grateful to her.”
Aphasia has since recently been renamed persistent depressive disorder.
“I really felt drawn to help music students. Its a hard degree. I think I understand the life of a music major pretty well,” Natvig said.
Natvig has all three of her degrees from the Eastman School of Music
Eastman was the third school she attended for undergraduate. She was playing her violin an average of at least six hours a day her first semester, then changed from performance to musicology. That cut her mandatory time playing in half. She also had academic classes the entire time.
“I was much better with my brain than with my fingers,” Natvig said.
She dreams of counseling music and art students, probably going into private practice. However, some music schools, including Eastman, have counselors assigned specifically to music students. Natvig said that BGSU does not currently have anyone in that position.
“I have to say that the College of Musical Arts at BG understands this. I’ve gotten nothing but support from my colleagues,” Natvig said.
She has a chapter on teaching musicians with depression that is coming out in a University of Illinois Press book.
She compared it to the stresses of athletes, but without the level of scholarship money, potential pay or notoriety. That is combined with the increasing mental health issues among college students and the stigma with getting help.
“Athletes are the school heroes. Trombone players aren’t. Violin players, viola players aren’t. When you have a passion for something and then you are doubting yourself, or there’s not enough money, everything comes crashing down. If you don’t have anyone who understands that … I think it’s hard.”
She is careful, as a student of mental health counseling, because she is not yet a therapist.
“I can’t be seen as giving advice,” Natvig said. “It’s like if you are a student doctor, you can’t be taking someone’s appendix out. I don’t want to be analyzing someone.”