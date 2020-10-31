The Northwestern Water and Sewer District wants area residents and businesses to know about two programs funded through the federal CARES Act available to help individuals and small businesses with their water and sewer bills during the COVID-19 crisis.
The State of Ohio recently announced information on the Home Relief Grant, designed help eligible Ohioans who are behind on rent, mortgage, and water and/or sewer utility bills catch up on past payments back to April 1, 2020 and provide additional assistance through Dec. 30, 2020. The Small Business Relief Grant is also designed relief to Ohio businesses to assist with utility payments.
Ohioans will be able to apply for assistance through their local Community Action Agency starting Monday. Ohio households with an annual income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines will be eligible for assistance. These funds will be limited.
Complete information on how to apply for this program is available at the State of Ohio’s Development Services Agency.
In addition to this grant, district customers who are eligible may also apply for assistance using the District’s Pay-It-Forward Program. Pay It Forward uses donations from customers to help one another with water and sewer bills during a financial emergency. Donations are forwarded to the Salvation Army to assist people in need to keep their utilities on.
More information on how to donate and apply for this program is available at nwwsd.org.