The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade Project Team is looking for volunteers for the Nov. 20 event.
Details about each position can be found on the chamber website https://www.bgchamber.net/.
Grab Cone Volunteers will place cones on street (up against the curb) where there are chalk marks.
Bay Coordinators help set up barricades and direct units to make sure they are in the correct line up order. Report to the Four Corners Center located at 217 S. Main St. at 8:15 a.m. for instructions.
Banner Carriers will march in the parade holding the banners for parade sponsors. Banner Carriers should report to the Four Corners Center located at 217 S. Main St. at 9 a.m. for instructions. This position’s duties will be completed by 1 p.m.
Non-Permit Zone Monitors will check in individuals who want to use the non-permit zone. Monitors will also have to schedule those individuals who want to use the zone the day of the parade. Report to the Four Corners Center located at 217 S. Main St. at 9 a.m. for instructions.
Traffic Flow Directors will have signs that tell units to “speed up” or “slow down,” in order to maintain the proper pace of the parade. Report to the Four Corners Center located at 217 S. Main St. at 9 a.m. for instructions.
Exit Bay Coordinators assist parade units in exiting off of South Main Street safely.