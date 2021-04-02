PERRYSBURG — As part of the “Perrysburg Tomorrow,” Land Use Plan Update, the city will be holding a virtual open house for residents on Thursday from 5:30 -7:30 p.m.
Residents will have the opportunity to review and discuss the future land use districts and standards, focus area concepts, development character and community connections for the city.
The plan is meant to be a guide spanning years into the future, creating a platform to guide and align local leaders, stakeholders, and the community toward a shared future, rooted in community values and aspirations.
Residents are encouraged to get involved and help inform the administration about growth over the next 20 years. The administration is interested in community perspectives on housing, mobility, green space, infrastructure, quality of life, image and brand.
The virtual open house will review the work completed over the course of the last few months, and provide final community input on the proposed changes and concepts.
The event access can be found on the city website and the project website at https://perrysburgtomorrow.weebly.com/get-involved.html