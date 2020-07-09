Columbia Gas of Ohio customers who are struggling to pay their bills are encouraged to reach out to the company before disconnections begin in August for customers who are behind on payments.
“We can work with you on affordable payment plans and provide information on other assistance available – not just for utilities, but other household expenses,” the company said in a news release.
One of the assistance programs available is HeatShare, administered by the Salvation Army. They use money donated by Columbia Gas and its customers and employees to help eligible customers pay their Columbia Gas bills. The customer care team can help get customers connected to the Salvation Army.
Columbia Gas will work with customers’ budgets and timeline to provide some financial relief.
For more information, call 800-344-4077 or send a message on Facebook, Twitter or Nextdoor.
As a company, Columbia Gas has contributed more than $550,000 to nonprofit organizations across our 61 county service area to help provide assistance to those who need it most.