Firefighters with the Bowling Green Fire Division lower a man while using their ladder truck Friday morning at St. Aloysius Catholic School in Bowling Green. Fire Chief Bill Moorman said crews were dispatched to the scene of a man with a dislocated knee. When crews arrived, they had to use the ladder truck to remove the man who was working on the roof with other workers. Moorman said he was transported to Wood County Hospital.

