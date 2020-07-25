Firefighters with the Bowling Green Fire Division lower a man while using their ladder truck Friday morning at St. Aloysius Catholic School in Bowling Green. Fire Chief Bill Moorman said crews were dispatched to the scene of a man with a dislocated knee. When crews arrived, they had to use the ladder truck to remove the man who was working on the roof with other workers. Moorman said he was transported to Wood County Hospital.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.