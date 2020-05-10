Memorial Day Flags

File. Sky Ward, 7, with Girl Scout Troop 10116 out of Otsego and Raidin Ward, 6, with Cub Scout Pack 325 out of Grand Rapids, place American Flags at Memory Gardens Cemetery Saturday morning ahead of Memorial Day.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green Memorial Day Planning Committee is seeking volunteers to assist in decorating the graves of veterans in Memory Garden Cemetery and Oak Grove Cemetery on Saturday.

The placement of flags on the veterans graves will begin with Memory Garden Cemetery starting at 10 a.m. Oak Grove Cemetery flag placement will begin at 1 p.m.

Volunteers will observe social distancing. It is requested that volunteers maintain proper separation from each other in accomplishing the honoring of veterans.

For more information contact David Ridenour at 419-352-5054 or djride@dacor.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags