PERRYSBURG — The coronavirus has canceled the annual Cops for Kids breakfast at Penta Career Center. Instead the criminal justice program will be supporting the culinary students in a bake sale where all profits will support the Wood County Fraternal Order of Police and its Cops for Kids program.
For sale are a selection of cheesecakes, pies, rolls and pumpkin roll. Order early as supplies are limited. The link to order is http://www.pccmarket.org/.
Orders must be picked up Nov. 24.
A monetary donation also may be made by using the link.
The FOP will not be shopping with the kids this year but will deliver needed clothing and gifts directly to the child.