PERRYSBURG — The annual spring cleanup of the City of Perrysburg parks begins April 3. This annual event brings volunteers together to help beautify and pick up litter at the city parks.
The dates for this year’s event:
April 3, meet at Rivercrest (south parking lot) Rotary Community Park
April 10, meet at Municipal Park parking lot off Elm Street
April 17, meet at Eisenhower Park by Mr. Freeze
April 24, meet at Woodlands Park by shelter house
May 1, meet at Orleans Park in big stone parking lot
Volunteers will meet from 9 a.m.-noon at the designated cleanup site. Gloves, tools, safety vests and trash bags will be provided. Closed toed shoes are required. Long pants and weather appropriate clothing is encouraged.
All volunteers must wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth. Temperatures will be taken and a coronavirus exposure from will be required to be filled out upon arrival.
Additionally, each volunteer will be required to fill out a volunteer form, a liability waiver and a COVID-19 wavier.
Contact Judy Hagen at jhagen@ci.perrysburg.oh.us to sign up and for additional details.