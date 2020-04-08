WESTON – Help create the largest chalk-art stained-glass window in Wood County.
Sonlight Church and Community Center, 19920 Sand Ridge Road, needs people to color in a pane and some of them are quite large. There are over 130 panes and the entire project is 30 x 40 feet. The goal is to color on Saturday.
These are the rules:
• All doors and windows of vehicles must remain closed while waiting.
• No exiting the vehicle until directed.
• Families must remain together and take all directions from their monitor.
• Social distancing will be strictly enforced.
• No access to the building for any reason.
• Coloring supplies should be brought by each group to avoid cross contact. There will be chalk and plastic gloves on site for those who need it.
• Groups should only be made of those in a household to preserve social distancing recommendations.
There is a link to sign up on the church’s Facebook page. Call 419-308-9694 for more information.