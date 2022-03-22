The community is invited to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new City of Bowling Green Administrative Services Building on April 5 at 2 p.m. The groundbreaking will be held in the parking lot of the existing City Building, located at 304 N. Church St.
Beginning at 8 a.m. April 5, West Oak Street at the North Church Street intersection, and the parking lot east of the existing city building will be closed for the day. The city building will also be closed to the public from 1:30-3 p.m. day to accommodate the ceremony.
The new $9 million facility is being constructed on the site of the former Wood County Senior Center, previously the Bowling Green post office. The senior center has since been relocated to a new facility, located at 140 S. Grove St. The project team plans to preserve the 1914 façade of the post office and incorporate the grand front into the new Administrative Services Building’s design.
The first floor of the new building will include council chambers and administrative offices. The mayor’s office and additional administrative offices will be located on the second floor and open to the council chambers below. Visitors can also expect more green space around the property and additional parking for the new facility off North Church Street. Oak Street will be permanently closed as it has been included in the design to accommodate the new facility and surrounding green space.
Mosser Construction is the Construction Manager at Risk for the project. The design team includes Poggemeyer Design Group and The Collaborative. Working through an extensive preconstruction process, the project team successfully achieved crucial budget and schedule goals during a tumultuous market.
Selective demolition of the former post office is complete and earthwork, building pad and foundation will begin the week after April 11.