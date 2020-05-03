The Northwestern Water and Sewer District and the Salvation Army are teaming up to help neighbors in need during financial hardship.
The Pay It Forward Program is a dedicated fund to help those in our community get back on their feet following a crisis.
Pay It Forward uses donations from customers to help one another with water and sewer bills during a financial emergency. Donations are forwarded to the Salvation Army to assist people who need help paying their utility bill.
The district has set up a specific fund dedicated to the Pay It Forward Program. All donations stay within the service area and are tax-deductible.
To make a one-time donation, make checks payable to Salvation Army/Pay It Forward. An amount to be paid monthly along with the district bill, can also be chosen.
Funds will be distributed by the Salvation Army. Certain guidelines must be met to qualify. For questions, contact the Salvation Army office at 419-352-5918.
Also at the district, beginning Monday, customer service operators will be available by phone only weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The district main office remains closed to the public until further notice. Call 419-354-9090 during regular business hours with concerns. Make online payments at www.nwwsd.org.
To ensure everyone has access to safe water at this time, service shutoffs remain suspended for past-due accounts.
Construction on water and sewer infrastructure continues.
District workers will only enter a home if there is an urgent need.
For more information visit https://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/