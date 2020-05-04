FILE - This is a Jan. 27, 2020 file photo of The Supreme Court in Washington. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing big changes at the tradition-bound Supreme Court. The justices will hear arguments this month by telephone for the first time since Alexander Graham Bell patented his invention in 1876. Audio of the arguments will be broadcast live by the news media, another first. The first argument is Monday, and the court will hear a total of 10 cases over six days.