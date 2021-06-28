Isolated heavy rains on Sunday, totaling 0.55 inches estimated in less than 30 minutes, were recorded by the Bowling Green Wastewater Treatment Plant, at 901 N. Dunbridge Road, for the National Weather Service.
Most of Ohio was reported partly cloudy without significant precipitation, according to the National Weather Service national historical rainfall map for the day.
More than 3 inches of rain fell in parts of Western Michigan on Sunday.
“Certain roads had water collecting,” Gary Krukemyer, day shift operator, said. “The lines can get filled up real quick. I think yesterday the tank got filled.”
At noon the temperature was 82 degrees, with a southwest wind and partly cloudy conditions. There were reports from residents of full rainbows to the west of Bowling Green.