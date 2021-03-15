The Wood County Health Department continues to inspect locations that serve food.
The following inspections were done Feb. 18.
Stroh—Bird Feeder, 1535 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable
Penta Career Center Kitchen 1114, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Mak & Ali’s Pizza, 235 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and personal items stored over and among food service items.
Second Floor Kitchen, Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offences, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and facility not maintained clean.
Kreischer Dining Hall, 1416 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and improper cooling of temperature-controlled food.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Falcon Nest Food Court, Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-durable equipment observed; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Speedways Bar & Grill, 109 N. Main St., Bradner, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; no sanitizer test kit available; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Feb. 19.
Don’s Donut Shop, 2911 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; mops dried improperly (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Slow Ride Saloon, 229 Main St., Luckey, had three non-critical offenses, which included outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Subway 41792, 209 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical was personal items stored over and among food service items. It was corrected during inspections.
McDonald’s 2025, 2700 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical, which included non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Pizza Peddlers LLC - DBA Spanky’s Pizza, 113 E. Main St., Wayne, had four non-critical offenses, which included facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint on head and beard (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and personal items stored on the prep table.
Juniper Brewing Company, 145 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper packaging of food using reduced oxygen packaging without a variance. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were utensils being stored in water; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; and equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
The following inspections were done Feb. 22.
American Legion Albert Bowe Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St., Bradner, had three non-critical offenses, which included facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located (repeat).
Avina Auction, 142 E. Strong Ave., Wayne, had one non-critical offense, which was clutter in the kitchen area.
Pisanello’s Pizza, 165 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).
Yum Yummy, 10677 Fremont Pike, Suite A, Perrysburg, had three critical and nine non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours; raw shell eggs not maintained at 45° F or below; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were outer opening not protected (repeat); food stored in prohibited area (repeat); improper storage of food items; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Frobose Market IGA, 209 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Uptown-Downtown, 162 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were non-durable equipment observed; Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and facility not maintained clean.
Bai Du Win, LTD, 580 Craig Drive, Units 3&4, Perrysburg, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
All three critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); and chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Holiday Inn, 27355 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Zero violations were found at Penta Career Center Cafeteria, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Penta Career Center Lab 1112, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Starbucks Coffee, Bowen-Thompson Student Union—BGSU, Bowling Green; Falcon’s Nest Market, Bowen Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green; GLCAP Perrysburg-Rossford Early Childhood Center, 28744 Simmons Road; Eastwood High School, 4900 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville; Frobose Meat Locker, 215 E. Front St., Pemberville; Zingo’s Mediterranean, 106-108 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg; Graystone Banquet Hall and Conference Center, 29101 Hufford Road, Perrysburg; and Eastwood Elementary, 4700 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville.