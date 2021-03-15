Health Department

The Wood County Health Department.

The Wood County Health Department continues to inspect locations that serve food.

The following inspections were done Feb. 18.

Stroh—Bird Feeder, 1535 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable

Penta Career Center Kitchen 1114, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.

Critical was food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. It was corrected during inspection.

Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.

Mak & Ali’s Pizza, 235 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.

Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.

Non-critical were physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and personal items stored over and among food service items.

Second Floor Kitchen, Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offences, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and facility not maintained clean.

Kreischer Dining Hall, 1416 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.

Both critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and improper cooling of temperature-controlled food.

Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.

Falcon Nest Food Court, Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-durable equipment observed; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.

Speedways Bar & Grill, 109 N. Main St., Bradner, had one critical and six non-critical violations.

Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.

Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; no sanitizer test kit available; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).

The following inspections were done Feb. 19.

Don’s Donut Shop, 2911 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and five non-critical violations.

Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.

Non-critical were improper storage of food items (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; mops dried improperly (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).

Slow Ride Saloon, 229 Main St., Luckey, had three non-critical offenses, which included outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).

Subway 41792, 209 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had two critical and one non-critical offense.

Both critical were corrected during inspection and included quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature.

Non-critical was personal items stored over and among food service items. It was corrected during inspections.

McDonald’s 2025, 2700 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical, which included non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).

Pizza Peddlers LLC - DBA Spanky’s Pizza, 113 E. Main St., Wayne, had four non-critical offenses, which included facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint on head and beard (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and personal items stored on the prep table.

Juniper Brewing Company, 145 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.

Critical was improper packaging of food using reduced oxygen packaging without a variance. It was corrected during inspection.

Non-critical were utensils being stored in water; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; and equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.

The following inspections were done Feb. 22.

American Legion Albert Bowe Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St., Bradner, had three non-critical offenses, which included facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located (repeat).

Avina Auction, 142 E. Strong Ave., Wayne, had one non-critical offense, which was clutter in the kitchen area.

Pisanello’s Pizza, 165 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had one critical and one non-critical offense.

Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).

Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).

Yum Yummy, 10677 Fremont Pike, Suite A, Perrysburg, had three critical and nine non-critical violations.

Critical were equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours; raw shell eggs not maintained at 45° F or below; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. All were corrected during inspection.

Non-critical were outer opening not protected (repeat); food stored in prohibited area (repeat); improper storage of food items; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).

Frobose Market IGA, 209 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had one critical and one non-critical offense.

Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (corrected during inspection).

Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).

Uptown-Downtown, 162 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical violations.

Both critical were corrected during inspection and included equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.

Non-critical were non-durable equipment observed; Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and facility not maintained clean.

Bai Du Win, LTD, 580 Craig Drive, Units 3&4, Perrysburg, had three critical and four non-critical violations.

All three critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); and chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration.

Non-critical were improper storage of food items; in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).

Holiday Inn, 27355 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.

Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection).

Non-critical were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).

Zero violations were found at Penta Career Center Cafeteria, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Penta Career Center Lab 1112, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Starbucks Coffee, Bowen-Thompson Student Union—BGSU, Bowling Green; Falcon’s Nest Market, Bowen Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green; GLCAP Perrysburg-Rossford Early Childhood Center, 28744 Simmons Road; Eastwood High School, 4900 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville; Frobose Meat Locker, 215 E. Front St., Pemberville; Zingo’s Mediterranean, 106-108 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg; Graystone Banquet Hall and Conference Center, 29101 Hufford Road, Perrysburg; and Eastwood Elementary, 4700 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville.

1
0
0
0
0