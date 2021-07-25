After paying for work on two homeowners’ sewer systems, the Wood County Health Department is temporarily out of funds to do more.
The health board approved payment of services for the replacement of two homeowners’ sewage systems at its July meeting.
A combination of 2020 Water Pollution Control loan funds and H2Ohio monies will be used to pay for the two replacements, which totaled $36,579, in Lake Township and Montgomery Township.
The department received a total of $400,000 from both funds this year.
“All monies are allocated and we do already have a waiting list,” said Lana Glore, director of environmental health.
She said they will apply for the maximum of $150,000 in August through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The H2Ohio grant was one-time funding, she said.
Glore said the department can help owner-occupied home owners repair or replace a septic system or tap into a sanitary sewer.
“If at all possible, we try to do repairs,” Glore said.
Board member Richard Strow asked about the need to offer the program.
Glore said that since 2016, the department has helped between 50-60 homeowners.
“Sixty families that were faced with a failed system, a lot of them would say it was extremely important, otherwise they would not know what to do when faced with that,” Glore said.
She said the department may be alerted by the owner of a failed system or septic tank collapse, or by neighbors who smell sewage. The department also checks systems when a homeowner in adding on to their home.
The one stipulation is it has to be an owner-occupied home.
“We don’t even need to get the word out anymore,” Glore said. “It’s been good for our homeowners for sure.”
Also at the meeting, Health Commissioner Ben Robison listed all the food service establishments that won the Clean Plate Award for meeting 95% of 65 requirements.
The Wood County Committee on Aging and Rita’s Dairy Bar have won the award every year for the 10 years that the department has been recognizing facilities dedicated to upholding excellent sanitation and food safety knowledge within their operation.