The Northwest Ohio American Heart Association will host its annual Heart Walk as a digital experience on Saturday.
The Facebook event page and allows everyone to participate by walking where they are.
A Week of Wellness culminates on Saturday with the Heart Walk as a celebration.
• Be Well Wednesday encourages individuals to take a short break in their day to be mindful, improve their mood, reduce stress and increase energy with a guided meditation.
• Thankful Thursday calls attention to making gratitude a habit that may change a person’s overall sense of well-being. Take a moment to call or text someone.
• Best Friends Friday encourages individuals to share a photo of themselves and their pets on walk. Be a part of the Heart Walk’s Top Dog contest by posting a photo using #ToledoHeartWalk.
On Saturday, Northwest Ohio Heart Walk participants and teams are encouraged to participate virtually and get moving at work, home or around the neighborhood. The event runs all day. Everyone is encouraged to post pictures and videos to document their activity using #ToledoHeartWalk and #WalkWhereYouAre.
Funds raised support education, tools, resources and research.
To register, visit www.heart.org/toledowalk.