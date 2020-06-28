PERRYSBURG — The Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition is sponsoring a reading of the Declaration of Independence on Saturday at noon in Hood Park in downtown.
Free copies of the Declaration and Constitution will be given out to attendees.
According to Linda Bowyer, Chair of the NWOCC, “this is a great event to bring children and grandchildren - many of them have never heard these documents read out loud,” said Linda Bowyer, chair of the conservative coalition. “This is a wonderful way to kick off the celebration of the birth of our country.”
NWOCC will be highlighting current and retired first responders, including police, highway patrol, firefighters and EMTs, as well as current military, veterans and their families by having them participate in the reading of the Declaration.
Given the cancellation of many Fourth of July events, NWOCC is excited to have received a permit to use Hood Park, the news release said. People are recommended to follow physical distancing and mask guidelines as they see fit for their situation.
The Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition is a non-connected political action committee registered with the Federal Election Commission and the State of Ohio.
For more information, visit the webpage www.nwocc.org or email nwohioconservativecoalition@gmail.com.