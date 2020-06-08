Wood County Health Department inspectors visited establishments in Bowling Green, Perrysburg and Northwood during the week of May 18-22.
The following inspection was done May 18.
BeYoutilful Nutrition, 140 E. Wooster St. No. 3, Bowling Green, had two non-critical violations, which were in-use utensils improperly stored; and non-food-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Both were repeat offenses.
The following inspections were done May 19.
Bob Evans Restaurants, 1726 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper cooling of temperature-controlled food (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Biggby Coffee, 26567 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 133, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was in-use utensils improperly stored.
Marco’s Pizza, 4624 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food-contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Miss J Bakery, 25950 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two non-critical violations, which were no soap at handwashing sink(s); and improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection). Both were repeat offenses.
The following inspections were done May 20.
Mr. Freeze, 627 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was in-use utensils improperly stored
The Village Pub, 1450 N. Railroad St., Millbury, had one critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were handwashing sink(s) are not conveniently located as specified in rule (repeat); and food service operation did not submit facility layout and equipment specifications (facility has purchased a pizza oven without submitting proper documentation to the health department).
S & G, 3510 Moline-Martin Road, Millbury, had two non-critical offenses, both of which were repeats. They were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and mops dried improperly (corrected during inspection).
Domino’s Pizza, 154 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Royal Bar, 3012 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
North Baltimore Custom Cuts, 2545 Insley Road, North Baltimore, had one critical violation, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
S & G, 7422 Wales Road, Northwood, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. All three were repeat offenses.
During a follow-up inspection, Arby’s Perrysburg, 26530 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one non-critical violation, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done May 21.
Kermit’s Restaurant, 307 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical violation.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Subway, 524 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical violation, which was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration.
During a follow-up inspection, McDonald’s, 12776 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had two non-critical offenses, which were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Lola’s Yogurt Retreat, 26597 Dixie Hwy., Suite 151, Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat).
Pizza Pub 516, 516 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
The following inspection was done May 22.
Rick’s Carry Out Store, 10015 S. Dixie Hwy., Portage, had one non-critical violation, which was utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency (corrected during inspection).
Zero violations were found at Biggby Coffee (Incredible Coffee), 215 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Subway Sandwiches, 26597 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; 7-Eleven, 200 N. Main St., Walbridge; Taste of Heaven Chocolates, 3105 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg; Taste of Toledo, 3110 Chappel Drive, Perrysburg; R & G Concessions, 450 Myers 242, Jerry City; Cindy’s Concessions, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; Frank’s Fries, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; OTR Smokehouse, 197 Venango St., Cygnet; and Water Shed, 989 S. Main St., Bowling Green.