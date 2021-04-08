The Wood County Health Department is offering vaccination opportunities through the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
In order to continue administering the coronavirus vaccines efficiently and effectively, the health department staff is offering to travel to local businesses and administer the vaccine to individuals on site, according to the chamber. This would essentially be a free pop-up clinic at a place of business for employees.
Anyone interested in pursuing this opportunity should contact Diane Krill, CEO of Wood County Health Department, at dkrill@woodcountyohio.gov or 419-354-4203.