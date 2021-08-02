The Wood County Health Department is recommending that everyone — even those who are vaccinated — wear masks indoors as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
There have been 13,400 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update. This is an increase of 35 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
“Adding a mask indoors will help to further protect those in our community who can’t yet get the vaccine, including children under 12 and people with health conditions that limit the effectiveness of the vaccine,” the health department said in a Monday news release.
The department cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear masks in indoor public settings in communities with substantial or high transmission.
This is in response to the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is driving an increase in cases across the country and locally.
“After spending much of the summer averaging less than one case per day, Wood County is currently recording about 25 cases of COVID-19 per week,” the county health department stated. “If our county reaches 50 or more cases per 100,000 people in a seven-day period or test positivity rates of 8% or higher, there will be substantial transmission in Wood County.”
The Delta variant behaves differently than other coronavirus variants, according to the news release.
“As a result, we have to be prepared to change our strategy for limiting the spread of COVID-19. Delta spreads twice as easily as other variants and is driving case increases across the country. Infections in fully vaccinated people, even with the Delta variant, happen only in a small proportion of people. When they do, most of these cases are mild. However, unlike previous variants, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who become infected can spread the virus to others.
“In most cases, those who are vaccinated are protected from serious disease and hospitalization, so we continue to urge anyone who can do so to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself against COVID. Adding a mask indoors will help to further protect those in our community who can’t yet get the vaccine, including children under 12 and people with health conditions that limit the effectiveness of the vaccine.”
The health department also recommends distancing and limiting indoor gatherings.
There is an average of seven cases per day in Wood County.
There have been 228 deaths, which is unchanged since Thursday.
There have been 657 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 69,889 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 53.43% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,779,325 vaccines started, affecting 49.44% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,131,029 confirmed cases and 20,492 confirmed deaths.