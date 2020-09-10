The new Wood County health commissioner spent his first week planning for a coronavirus vaccine.
At Thursday’s board meeting, Ben Robison said that he and the staff are preparing for a vaccine to arrive later this fall.
“We are hearing that it could be available as soon as November,” he said. “We are already taking steps to make preparations.
“We don’t know right now when exactly it will arrive. We’re taking seriously the possibility of early arrival.”
The logistical challenge is storage, Robison said.
The possible vaccines range in temperature from 35-46 degrees Fahrenheit — most health departments have plenty of that capacity — or negative 4 degrees, he said.
But one could need storage for negative 112 degrees.
Coolers of dry ice could be an option — but not for a huge amount of vaccine, Robison said.
“If you get 100-200 coolers, that’s not viable,” he said.
“We’ve got to prepare for virtually every possibility,” said board member Bob Midden.
“We’re identifying the challenges we have to overcome,” Robison said.
Two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will also be likely, he said.
Robison, who started on Sept. 2, said there is a good energy and good environment at the health department.
The staff is busy preparing “intentional messaging” to mobilize the community to get a flu vaccine, he said.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the board went into an executive session to discuss employee issues.