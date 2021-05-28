The Wood County Health Department has released local guidance for continuing to work together as a community to stay healthy and safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
This information relies on four guiding principles and explains how they can be applied to aspects of everyday life. The principles are: Welcome your neighbor, support one another, keep healthy habits and stay engaged.
“With most of Ohio’s pandemic health orders ending on June 2, we knew that people in our community would have questions,” said Ben Robison, Wood County health commissioner. “We think the values we’re promoting can help people understand how they can approach things like mask wearing and other healthy behaviors once they’re no longer mandated.”
The four guiding principles can be used by families, businesses and organizations, and for children and other people who can’t be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Guidelines include:
· Welcome neighbors: Each person who lives or works in Wood County is a member of the community, regardless of vaccination status or mask use.
· Support one another: Be considerate and be willing to hear each other and recognize that people’s decisions may be motivated by different reasons.
· Keep healthy habits: Vaccination opens new opportunities to protect from COVID. Those remaining unvaccinated can fight the disease by continuing the habits developed over the last year. Everyone should continue to monitor for symptoms and talk to a doctor if showing symptoms.
· Stay engaged: Continue to check trusted sources, like the health department, Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the latest information. Go to www.Coronavirus.WoodCountyHealth.org to access information and resources.