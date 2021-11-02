COVID-19 vaccine boosters are being offered through the Wood County Health Department.
Boosters have been approved for recipients of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. People who are eligible for boosters may receive any of the three vaccines — boosters do not need to match the vaccine individuals originally received.
All three COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe illness, even against the widely circulating Delta variant, according to a health department news release.
Wood County Health Department clinics throughout November will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Booster shots are recommended for Johnson & Johnson recipients who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago. Boosters are also recommended for Pfizer and Moderna recipients who received the second dose at least six months ago and who are in the following groups:
• 65 years and older
• 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions
• 18 years and older living in long-term care settings.
Pfizer and Moderna recipients who are 18 or older and have an underlying medical condition or live or work in a high-risk setting are also eligible for a booster six months after the second dose.
Vaccine clinics are scheduled throughout November at the health department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road, on:
• Mondays, noon-4 p.m.
• Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m.
• Thursday and Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
People who have not yet received their first or second vaccine dose continue to be welcome at all health department vaccine clinics.
For a full list of vaccine providers in our community, go to woodcountyhealth.org and click on “COVID-19 Vaccines.”