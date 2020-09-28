The Wood County Health Department continues its inspection of area schools now that classes are back in session.
On Sept. 8, Lake High School, 28080 Lemoyne Road, Millbury, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
On that same day, Lake Elementary, 28150 Lemoyne Road, Millbury, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
On Sept. 11, Northwood Schools, 600 Lemoyne Road, had one critical violation, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat).
Perrysburg’s Frank Elementary School, 401 W. South Boundary St., and Toth Elementary, 200 E. Seventh St., both had clean inspections Sept. 11.
Northwood Schools Arts, Athletics & Administration, 700 Lemoyne Road, had zero violations during its Sept. 11 inspection.
The following inspections were done Sept. 9.
Ayo El Grande LLC DBA El Zarape, 1616 E. Wooster St. Unit #1, Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and personal items stored above the clean dish area (corrected during inspection).
Wasabi Blvd, Inc., 1616 E. Wooster St. Units 6 & 7, Bowling Green, had six non-critical offenses, which were no soap at handwashing sink(s) (repeat, corrected during inspection); hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
D.P. Dough, 1616 E. Wooster St. Unit 8, Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; and no sanitizer test kit available.
The following inspections were done Sept. 10.
During a complaint inspection, Pagliai’s Pizza Inc., 945 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical violation.
The complaint, made Sept. 8, was that a waiter placed a pizza at one table, realized it was the wrong order then went back and placed it at the correct table.
Inspectors spoke with the manager regarding the complaint. The issue will be addressed with the staff and the proper policy on pizza placed at tables or returned. The pizza should be discarded due to potential contamination.
Critical included improper cooling of temperature-controlled food (corrected during inspection); and food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Non-critical was in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection).
During a follow-up inspection, Subway Sandwiches & Salads, 10677 Fremont Pike, Suite D, Perrysburg, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; improper storage of food items; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
South Side Six, 737 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was handwashing sink not accessible (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
The following inspections were done Sept. 11.
Little Caesars Pizza, 1068 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean. All three were repeat offenses.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. 104, 27491 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical offenses, which were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
The Rose and Thistle, 203 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
YaYa Kitchen, 25950 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical violations, which were handwashing sink water below 100°F (corrected during inspection); improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); and re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Jeds BBQ, 2523 Oregon Road, Northwood, had three non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
Zero violations were found at Northwest Community Corrections Center, 1740 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; Lily Cafe LLC, 1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; and Huskisson Athletic Center, 550 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg.