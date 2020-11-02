A Bowling Green restaurant has been told to correct two violations before Dec. 7.
China Village, 134 W. Wooster St., was inspected by the Wood County Health Department on Oct. 22. It had two critical and eight non-critical violations. Of those 10, eight were repeat offenses.
It must add a handwashing sink (there currently is none) and replace a home-usage cooler with one that is commercial grade by Dec. 7.
Both critical were repeats and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); and there was a direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); inadequate number of handwashing sinks (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspections were done Oct. 19.
O-Deer Diner, 416 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility floor not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair
Burger King, 10796 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair
Jimmy John’s, 10081 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was mops dried improperly. It was corrected during inspection.
Arby’s Perrysburg, 26530 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Oct. 20.
Little Caesars Pizza, 1068 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical violations during a complaint inspection.
The complainant said they ate pepperoni pizza on Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. and started vomiting, getting a fever, chills, body aches, a headache and nauseous Oct. 19 at 3 a.m.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included utensils not cleaned at the required frequency (four hours); and improper use of time as a public health control (four hours).
Taco Bell, 27171 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 1550 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation.
Non-critical was working food containers not properly labeled.
Both were corrected during inspection.
McDonald’s Corporation, 10163 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was improper use of time as a public health control (four hours) (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Oct. 21.
McDonald’s, 1470 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3007 Curtice Road, Northwood, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Yala Kol Express, 27151 D Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had two critical and two non-critical violations after a complaint was filed that day.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Bowling Green Dairy Queen, 434 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (repeat).
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-durable equipment observed; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Oct. 22.
Starbucks Coffee, 1560 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Tropical Smoothie Café, 510 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable
The following inspections were done Oct. 23.
Hilton Garden Inn, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses during a follow-up inspection, including facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; and non-durable equipment observed.
During a follow-up inspection, Circle K, 4562 Woodville Road, Northwood, had five non-critical offenses, including no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); no soap at handwashing sink(s); handwashing sign(s) not posted; bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; and improper storage of food items.
During a follow-up inspection, Subway, 1137 Buck Road, Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were handwashing sink water below 100°F; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Subway, 131 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses during a follow-up inspection. The inspector was unable to verify a certification for any employee with manager certification in food protection; and equipment components were not intact, tight, and adjusted.
Deets BBQ, 10000 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no written procedures for time as a public health control; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
So Many Somethings Desserterie, 1021 Sandusky St., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration.
North Baltimore Nutrition (NBN), 142 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had two non-critical offenses, which were re-use of single-service or single-use articles; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Zero violations were found at Taco Bell, 320 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; VFW Post #1148, 719 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1558 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Porkbelly BBQ, 1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Cinemark USA, Inc., 2005 Hollenbeck Drive, Perrysburg; Pizza Pub 516 of Perrysburg, 27072 Carronade Unit K Dr., Perrysburg; Taco Bell, 2900 Woodville Road, Northwood; Iron Skillet, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore; and Rossford Stadium Concession, 701 Superior St.