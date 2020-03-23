Health dept. inspects restaurants

Wood County Health Department inspectors recently visiting food service locations in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Millbury, Tontogany, Rossford and Northwood.

The following inspection was done March 4.

Mike’s Party Mart, 834 S. Main St., had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.

The following inspection was done March 5.

During a follow-up inspection, Arby’s, 10143 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean

The following inspection was done March 6.

Ameristop Food Mart, 28878 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical violation, which was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging,and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection).

During a follow-up inspection, The Original Gino’s Pizza, 26597 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 163, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility not maintained clean; and floors, walls and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.

The following inspections were done March 10.

International House of Pancakes, 10151 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical violations.

Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).

Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; and food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection).

Lake High School, 28080 Lemoyne Road, Millbury, had one critical and one non-critical offense.

Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).

Non-critical was temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection).

Lake Elementary, 28150 Lemoyne Road, Millbury, had one critical and one non-critical offense.

Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection)

Non-critical was food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation

The Original Gino’s Pizza, 2670 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and three non-critical violations.

Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).

Non-critical were outer opening not protected; mops dried improperly (corrected during inspection); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.

The following inspections were done March 11.

CVS/Pharmacy, 212 E. Wooster St., had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.

BNS Retail LLC DBA Quick Stop, 402 E. Wooster St., had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and no protective shielding on lights. Both were repeat violations.

During a follow-up inspection, Get Healthy Nutrition, 126 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical violations, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

The following inspections were done March 12.

Otsego Elementary School, 18505 Tontogany Creek Road Suite #4, Tontogany, had three critical violations, which were handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).

Dollar General Store, 1125 S. Main St., had two non-critical violations, which were physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and mops dried improperly.

Ashland Bancroft Gas & Express Mart, 1133 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical and four non-critical violations.

Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat).

Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (repeat, corrected during inspection); working food containers not properly labeled (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); and no sanitizer test kit available (repeat).

Otsego Senior High, 18505 Tontogany Creek Road, Suite 2, Tontogany, had one critical offense, which was handwashing sink not accessible. It was corrected during inspection.

Zero violations were recorded at Lake Erie BBQ LLC, 2461 Bedford Lane, Northwood; Poppin’ George’s Kettle Corn, 16428 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green; Zenobia Shrine, 8048 Broadstone Blvd., Perrysburg; Original Royal Pizza, 2038 Tracy Road, Northwood; McDonald’s Corp., 26540 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; Rite Aid, 722-740 S. Main St.; CS Ross Company DBA Big Lots, 818 S. Main St.; Taco Bell, 25782 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; Odd Fodder, 26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; Rite Aid, 801 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Wood County Committee On Aging – Rossford, 400 N. Dixie Drive; Rosie’s Fine Foods JR, 28485 E. River Road, Perrysburg; and Five Below Inc., 9874 Olde U.S. 20.