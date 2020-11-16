During a complaint inspection, a Bowling Green eatery had a number of repeat violations.
Rally’s, 1005 N. Main St., was inspected Nov. 5 after the Wood County Health Department received a complaint of a raw chicken sandwich.
The complainant also said the drink cups had hair on them.
Upon inspection, the complaints could not be validated.
The restaurant had one critical and nine non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; improper storage of food items (repeat); food stored in prohibited area (repeat); non-contact food surfaces not cleaned at the required frequency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); the drain at the mop sink was backed up (corrected during inspection); debris had collected in the corner of the dumpster area; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Nov. 2.
Wendy’s, 27240 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Scramblers, 25690 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were repeats and both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area (corrected during inspection); and handwashing sink water below 100°F.
Speedway, 26020 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9886 Old U.S. 20, Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-durable equipment observed.
Social, 25818 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean
The following inspections were done Nov. 3.
Baymont by Wyndham, 27441 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat).
Knucklehead’s Kafe, 24208 E. Front St., Grand Rapids, had two non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair
LaRoe’s Restaurant, 24138 Front St./1st Floor, Grand Rapids, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
Tim Hortons, 10711 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate number of handwashing sinks; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Nov. 4.
Moody’s Coney Island, 2511 Oregon Road, Northwood, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat, corrected during inspection); and designated areas must be supplied for personal items to prevent contamination of food, equipment, linens, & single-use articles (corrected during inspection).
Samb’s, 163 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were repeats and both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Nov. 6.
3 Cheers 2nd Edition LLC, 104 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were re-use of single-service or single-use articles (corrected during inspection); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair
During a follow-up inspection, What the Fried Rice, 2509 Oregon Road, Northwood, had three non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Zero violations were found at Target Stores T-1317, 9666 Old U.S. 20, Rossford; Panda Express, 9990 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford; All About the Kids Learning Center, LLC, 520 Ordway Ave., Bowling Green; Brookdale - Bowling Green, 121 N. Wintergarden Road, Bowling Green; and Clare Bridge of Bowling Green, 121 N. Wintergarden Road, Bowling Green.