Of the 39 food service inspections conducted by the Wood County Health Department from March 1-12, more than half had zero violations.
The following violations were found March 2.
During a follow-up inspection, Te’Kela, 25481 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Lake Elementary Food Service, 28150 Lemoyne Road, Millbury, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Pizza Hut, 28310 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspection was done March 3.
During a follow-up inspection, Al-Mar Lanes, 1010 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had six non-critical violations, including handwashing sink water below 100°F; outer opening not protected; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done March 5.
Subway, 28400 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. It was corrected during inspection.
Jimmy Johns, 2503 Oregon Road, Northwood, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was no sanitizer test kit available.
Arby’s, 7553 Arbor Drive, Northwood, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspection was done March 8.
CVS/Pharmacy, 212 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; non-durable equipment observed; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat);
The following inspection was done March 9.
Subway, 3310 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done March 10.
Briar Hill Health Campus, 600 Sterling Drive, North Baltimore, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Pizza Pub 516 LLC, 516 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done March 11.
Main Creek Farms LLC, 19925 Willow Road, Weston, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
Insomnia Cookies, 143 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat).
Non-critical was no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.
Circle K, 28350 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; physical facility not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat).
Aldi Inc., 1010 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Seven Eleven, 200 N. Main St., Walbridge, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Circle K, 996 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was retail food establishment constructed, altered, and/or equipment added without prior approval from the licensor (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Bowling Green Country Club, 923 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located.
During a follow-up inspection, Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silvers, 1020 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Zero offenses were found at 21 locations, including On the Move Catering-Truck 1, 13737 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green; Poppin’ George’s Kettle Corn, 16428 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green; On the Move Catering LLC, 13737 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green; Rusty’s Road Trip, 535 E. Sixth St., Perrysburg; Manny’s Munchies, 213 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green; AYZO Heavenly Brew LLC, 26762 Pemberville Road, Pemberville; Lake High School Food Service, 28080 Lemoyne Road, Millbury; Rite Aid, 722-740 S. Main St., Bowling Green; CS Ross Company DBA Big Lots, 818 S. Main St., Bowling Green; and Falcon Family Restaurant, 1021 S. Main St., Bowling Green;
No violations also were found at Meijer Gas Station, 2801 Curtice Road, Northwood; Lake Erie BBQ LLC, 2461 Bedford Lane, Northwood; Mike’s Party Mart, 834 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Marco’s Pizza, 4624 Woodville Road, Northwood; Speedway, 3402 Woodville Road, Northwood; BNS Retail LLC DBA Quick Stop, 402 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Nate & Wally’s, 149 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Tubby’s Tavern, 135 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9886 Old U.S. 20, Rossford; Shots Inc., 153 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; and Liquid Bar, 238 N. Main St., Bowling Green.