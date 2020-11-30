A Bowling Green eatery had 18 violations, many having to do with cleanliness, during a recent health inspection.
The Wood County Health Department inspected Stones Throw Tavern & Grill, 176 E. Wooster St., on Nov. 19 and found five critical and 13 non-critical violations.
Critical included there was no person in charge present in food facility during inspection; employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area; presence of dead pests or insects (observed the presence of dead insects); improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (corrected during inspection); cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (cardboard and towels found lining coolers and tables); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (shelves with rust in the prep sop cooler and walk in cooler, repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
The following inspections were done Nov. 16.
Ten Pin Inc., 121 S. Main St., North Baltimore, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
American Legion Post 539, 539 E. South St., North Baltimore, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (corrected during inspection); re-use of single-service or single-use articles; and equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
Jed’s Perrysburg Inc., 7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, had four critical and four non-critical violations.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included food employee(s) did not wash hands when required; food in contact with an unclean surface or linens; chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical were inadequate number of handwashing sinks (corrected during inspection); improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Bai Du Win, LTD, 580 Craig Drive, Unit 3 & 4, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); outer opening not protected; in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
North Baltimore Custom Cuts, 2545 Insley Road, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items.
Hot Head Burritos, 104 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Heritage Corner Health Care Campus, 1069 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items.
The following inspections were done Nov. 17.
Qdoba Mexican Eats, 129 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Easystreet Cafe and Grumpy Dave’s Bar, 104 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation.
Non-critical were no written procedures for time as a public health control; Improper storage of food items (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Nov. 18.
During a follow-up inspection, Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
South Side Six, 737 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and food service operation did not submit facility layout and equipment specifications.
Ameristop Food Mart, 395 E. Andrus Road, Northwood, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Original Royal Pizza, 2038 Tracy Road, Northwood, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located (repeat); outdoor refuse storage surface not properly constructed and sloped to drain (repeat); mops dried improperly; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Lee Garden, 26597 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 161, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspection was done Nov. 19.
Falcon Family Restaurant, 1021 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).
Zero violations were found at Naslada, 182 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Heritage Corner Nursing Home, 1069 Klotz Road, Bowling Green; Hudson’s Best Mart, 326 Front St., Cygnet; Wood County Haven Health Care, 1965 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; Jed’s BBQ, 2523 Oregon Road, Northwood; Five Below Inc., 1111 S. Main St., Bowling Green; B H & H Snacks & Gas, LLC, 210 Front St., Cygnet; and Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 1094 S. Main St. Bowling Green.