The Wood County Health Department inspected the following food-service establishments earlier this month.
The following inspections were done Dec. 8.
Amerasia Chinese Restaurant, 311 Superior St., Rossford, had one critical and four non-critical violations during a follow-up inspection.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and personal food items stored in non-designated areas.
OR’s Sunoco LLC, 118 N. Findlay St., Haskins, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Total Sports Grill, 10020 S. Compass Drive, Rossford, had five non-critical violations, which were no soap at handwashing sink(s); single-service and single-use articles improperly stored; receptacles for refuse not provided at or near handwashing sink; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
Sonic Drive In, 10100 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils are not being air dried; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Barney’s Convenience Mart, Inc., 1133 Buck Road, Rossford, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (corrected during inspection); no towels or drying device at the back room handwashing sink; and receptacles for refuse not provided at the back room handwashing sink.
The following inspections were done Dec. 9.
Best Western Falcon Plaza, 1450 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system (repeat).
Pizza Pub 516 of Perrysburg, 27072 Carronade Drive, Unit K, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Kidz Watch, 580 Craig Drive, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Dec. 10.
Super Suppers Perrysburg-Maumee, 7015 Lighthouse Way Suite 100, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was a can of diced tomatoes the inspector observed on the can rack that had a major dent on the bottom seam (corrected during inspection).
Blue Pacific Grill, 4150 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles; non-durable equipment observed; and facility ceiling not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Dec. 11.
Little Wonders Child Care Center, 2534 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was no sanitizer test kit available.
Tokyo Express LLC, 10013 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection); in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat); r-use of single-service or single-use articles; non-durable equipment observed; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The Original Gino’s Pizza, 2670 Woodville Road, Northwood, had three critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (corrected during inspection); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and mops dried improperl.y (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Barry Bagels, 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Zero violations were found at Bowling Green Hospitality Group, Inc., 2150 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Books A Million, 2105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg; and Local Roots Juice Co., 306 Elm St., Perrysburg.