The Wood County Health Department inspected a number of food establishments in mid-March.
The following inspections were done March 16.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. 104, 27491 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility ceiling not maintained clean.
Pioneer Inn, 6751 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had four critical and four non-critical violations.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Eric’s Ice Cream Factory, 215 E. Wooster St., 7, Bowling Green, had six non-critical violations, which included improper storage of food items; in-use utensils improperly stored; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Get Healthy Nutrition, 126 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done March 18.
Subway, 524 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
BP/Barney’s Convenience Mart, 10730 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done March 22.
Subway Sandwiches, 854 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Burger King, 3812 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
BP/Barney’s Convenience Mart, 1130 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical offense, which was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Pizza Hut, 1131 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat).
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).
The Flying Bean, 2130 Preston Parkway, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
Zero violations were found at Doc’s Big City Saloon/Cameo Pizza, 145 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Brathaus, 115 E. Court St., Bowling Green; Taco Bell, 2900 Woodville Road, Northwood; Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwich Shop, 215 E. Wooster St., Suite 1, Bowling Green; Children’s Discovery Center, 7033 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg; Aldi, Inc., 9806 S. Compass Drive, Rossford; Poppin’ George of Wood County 2, 27525 Luckey Road, Walbridge; Poppin’ George of Wood County 1, 27525 Luckey Road, Walbridge; Rapid Fired Pizza, 852 S Main St., Bowling Green; and Five Below Inc., 9874 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford.