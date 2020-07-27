The Wood County Health Department inspected a number of establishments that sell food between July 9-16.
The following inspections were done July 9.
Bob Evans Restaurants, 1313 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
VFW Post 9963, 109 N. Main St., Walbridge, had one critical offense and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events
All About the Kids Learning Center LLC, 520 Ordway Ave., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials.
Sunset Bistro, 1220 W. Wooster St., A., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
3 Cheers 2nd Edition LLC, 104 S. Main St., Walbridge, had one critical offense, which was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done July 10.
Country Inn & Suites, 9790 Clark Drive, Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was no soap at handwashing sink(s).
Clean Juice, 3155 Levis Commons Blvd. 260, Perrysburg, had one critical violation, which was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done July 14.
Porky’s Pizza Trof, 13165 Main St., Weston, had two critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and air break observed in the drain for the produce prep sink.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean
Weston Marathon, 13170 Mill St., Weston, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection).
Both non-critical violations were repeats and included facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and utensils in utensil drawer not all stored facing the same direction.
Knucklehead’s Kafe, 24208 E. Front St., Grand Rapids, had one non-critical violation, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted
Redneck Willy’s, 13217 Main St., Weston, had one critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were outdoor dumpster is on gravel; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Dunkin Donuts, 1049 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was in-use utensils improperly stored.
The following inspections were done July 15.
During a complaint inspection, Yum Yummy, 10677 Fremont Pike, Suite A, Perrysburg, had two critical and seven non-critical violations.
The complainant stated no hair restraints or gloves were being used and the facility was dirty.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were unapproved pesticide being used; outer opening not protected; food stored in prohibited area (corrected during inspection); cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat).
The following inspections were done July 16.
During a follow-up inspection, Poco Perrysburg Inc., 3155 Chappel Drive, Perrysburg, had two non-critical violations, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The Village Pub, 1450 N. Railroad St., Millbury, had one non-critical offense, which was handwashing sink(s) are not conveniently located as specified in rule (repeat).
Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Wood County Hospital, 950 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and employees items (phones) located in food prep areas. Both were corrected during inspection.
First Solar PGT-2, 28380 Tracy Road, Walbridge, had one critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; and in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection).
Zero violations were found at Frank’s Fries #5, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; Starbucks Coffee Co., 3145 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg; St. Julian’s Fitness, 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Weenie Dawgs, 24600 Ohio 65, Grand Rapids; the Bard’s Coffee, 120 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg; Grounds For Thought, 174 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Rita’s Dairy Bar and Deli, 24030 Front St., Grand Rapids; Love’s Travel Stop, 26530 Baker Road, Perrysburg; Glass City Boardwalk, 27820 E. Broadway St., Walbridge; Calico, Sage, And Thyme, 115 Clay St., Bowling Green; Wood County Hospital Coffee Shop, 950 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green; McDonald’s Corporation, 26540 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; A Schulman Inc – Perrysburg, 12600 Eckel Road,; and Cutting Edge Countertops, 1300 Flagship Drive, Perrysburg.