The Wood County Health Department continues its inspections of area establishment that serve food.
The following inspections were done June 8.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3007 Curtice Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Burger King Restaurant, 1181 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Speedways Bar & Grill, 109 N. Main St., Bradner, had one critical and seven non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection)
Non-critical included facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); outer opening not protected (corrected during inspection); buildup of ice inside upright freezer (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; manual warewashing temperature measuring device not readily accessible; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections were done June 9.
Tim Hortons, 1011 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical were no written procedures for time as a public health control (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Tropical Smoothie Brothers LLC, 10090 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Wendy’s, 1003 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was temperature-controlled food not properly time stamped according to variance procedure documentation (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspections were done June 10.
During a follow-up inspection, Jeds BBQ, 2523 Oregon Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Rudy’s Dairy Depot, 28572 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and microwaved food not cooked to 165F. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); and mops dried improperly (repeat).
Toledo Oil, LTD #10, 1240 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done June 11.
Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (gnats were observed in the back area and mop room).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); no covered receptacle in women’s restroom; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Starbucks, 10680 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection).
During a complaint inspection, Penn Station Restaurant, 1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four critical and four non-critical violations.
The department received a complaint June 9 about the general cleanliness of the restaurant, specifically dirty tables and flooring.
Inspectors found the dining area clean and the restaurant following guidance for coronavirus.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); handwashing sink not accessible; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); working food containers not properly labeled (repeat); no sanitizer test kit available (repeat); and cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean.
Toledo Molding & Die, 515 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The Cookie Jar BG LLC, 130 E. Court St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); improper storage of single-service and single-use articles (corrected during inspection); and equipment components were not kept intact, tight, and adjusted
Social, 25818 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used.
McDonald’s Corporation, 26540 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (corrected during inspection).
During a follow-up inspection, Bowling Green Dairy Queen, 434 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the front handwashing sink; in-use utensils improperly stored; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
True Spice, 13003 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, had three critical violations, which were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection); handwashing sink not accessible; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
TH Plastics, 843 Miller Drive, Bowling Green, had one non-critical violation, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done June 12.
Pizza Pub 516 of Perrysburg, 27072 Carronade Drive, Unit K, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; and floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided.
Calphalon D.C., 20750 Midstar Drive, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was retail food establishment license was not posted in the facility.
During a follow-up inspection, Front Street Café, 210 E. Front St., Pemberville, had two non-critical violations, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and mops dried improperly.
Principle Business Enterprises, 20189 Pine Lake Road, Dunbridge, had one non-critical offense, which was retail food establishment license was not posted in the facility.
Fed Ex Local (micro-market), 100 J St. Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable.
No violations were found at the following establishments: Fuel Mart/Subway, 1004 Bowling Green Road, Bradner; Taco Bell, 1130 S. Main St., Bowling Green; American Legion Post 441, 18086 Tontogany Road, Tontogany; Dogg’s Ice Cream & Bites, 640 N. Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Cinco De Mayo Mexican Bar & Grill, 1213 Schreier Road, Rossford; Porkbelly BBQ, 1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Eastern Lanes, 3511 Woodville Road, Northwood; Continental Structural Plastics, 100 S Poe Road, North Baltimore; Kidz Watch, 580 Craig Dr., Perrysburg; Southeastern Container #1, 307 Industrial Pkwy., Bowling Green; CSP #2, 100 S. Poe Road, North Baltimore; Home Depot Distribution Center, 22671 Pemberville Road, Luckey; Home Depot Distribution Center 2, 22671 Pemberville Road, Luckey; Fed Ex Front (vending), 100 J St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Rear (vending), 100 J St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Line Haul (vending), 100 J St., Perrysburg; Omnicare Perrysburg, 7643 Ponderosa Road, Perrysburg; Calphalon Corporation, 310 Third St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Front (micro-market), 100 J St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Rear (micro-market), 100 J St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Line Haul (micro-market), 100 J St., Perrysburg; PBE Bowling Green, 2121 S. Woodland Circle, Bowling Green; Costco Perrysburg, 26400 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; Walgreens Link (vending), 28727 Oregon Road, Perrysburg; and Walgreens Link (micro-market), 28727 Oregon Road, Perrysburg.