The Wood County Health Department inspected food establishments from Walbridge to North Baltimore during the last month of April.
The following inspection was done April 26.
3 Cheers 2nd Edition LLC, 104 S. Main St., Walbridge, had one non-critical offense, which was re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat, corrected during inspection).
The following inspection was done April 27.
Carillon Place Dining Center, BGSU, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
The following inspections were done April 28.
Barney’s Convenience Mart, 28311 Parkway Blvd., Rossford, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); towels observed lining the clean equipment cart in contact with clean equipment (corrected during inspection); non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Yala Kol Express, 27151 D Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat), and non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials.
Kreischer Dining Hall, 1416 Ridge St., BGSU, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Deets BBQ, 10000 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no written procedures for time as a public health control; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. All three were repeat offenses.
Hissho Sushi @ Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were person in charge not ensuring proper cooling; and quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution observed at 0ppm concentration. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed.
The following inspections were done April 29.
TA Operating, LLC Taco Bell/Pizza Hut, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was non-durable equipment observed.
North Baltimore Nutrition, 142 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had two non-critical offenses, which were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; and clean equipment and utensils not stored inverted. Both were corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done April 30.
Speedway, 26020 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); and facility flooring not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Love’s Travel Stops, 13190 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Waffle House, 26046 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility floor not maintained clean.
Zero violations were found at Random Acts of Walbridge, 209 N. Main St., Walbridge; Walgreens, 1013 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Agricultural Incubator Foundation, 13737 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green; Market at Carillon Place, BGSU, 931 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; BGSU - Maurer Center, Coffee/Café, 819 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Frank’s Fries 3, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; Target Stores, 9666 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford; Frank’s Fries 4, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; St. Louis School, 22776 Defiance Pike, Custar; Market at Kreischer, 1416 Ridge St., BGSU, Bowling Green; Fort Meigs YMCA Adventure Center, 210 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg; and Iron Bean Coffee Company, 25561 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg.