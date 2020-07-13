Pest droppings were found on clean dishware at a social organization in Rossford.
The Wood County Health Department inspected the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2322, 658 Lime City Road, on June 26 and found three critical and two non-critical offenses.
Among the critical violations was the evidence of pest droppings on clean dishes in the dry storage room. The establishment was told that pests must be properly and effectively managed to prevent contamination of food products and food prep areas.
The remaining critical violations were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and equipment, utensils, linens were improperly stored.
Of the 44 inspections conducted June 22-30, 26 had zero violations.
The following establishments were visited, and violations were found.
The following inspections were done June 23.
Courtyard Café, 9789 Clark Drive, Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items (repeat); and packaged foods improperly stored or displayed in direct contact with ice and/or water.
Marathon Special Products, 427 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Hampton Inn/MCRT2 Toledo Tenant LLC, 9753 Clark Drive, Rossford, had one non-critical violation, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Thrive Childcare, 1134 Professional Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical violations, which were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. Both were corrected during inspection.
Precision Strip, 7401 Ponderosa Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels/Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection ); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Hissho Sushi @ Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical offense, which was food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspection was done June 24.
During a complaint inspection, Frisch’s Big Boy, 1006 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical violation.
The complaint, made June 24, was from a customer who had the Big Boy platter and got sick later that evening.
The inspector found employees and managers knowledgeable in food safety and safe cooking temperatures. Proper food storage was observed as was proper hot and cold holding temperatures. The facility has had no ill employees.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; and a pan under the piping of the produce prep sink eliminated the air gap. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was food storage containers were not properly labeled.
The following inspection was done June 25.
During a follow-up inspection, Bowling Green Dairy Queen, 434 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were in-use utensils improperly stored; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done June 26.
Blanchard Golf Operations, LLC DBA Tanglewood Golf Club, 9802 Dowling Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); and no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (corrected during inspection).
Circle K, 4562 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the front handwashing sink (repeat); handwashing sign(s) not posted at front hand sink; and no soap at front handwashing sink.
Amerasia Chinese Restaurant, 311 Superior St., Rossford, had four critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (repeat, corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and personal items stored over food service items in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
The following inspection was done June 29.
Costsco Wholesale, 26400 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was clean equipment and utensils stored were not stored in a self-draining position and covered (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done June 30.
Speedway, 145 Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical violation, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
Children’s Discovery Center, 11090 Avenue Road, Perrysburg, had two critical violations, which were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat); and utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment not sanitized at the required frequency (corrected during inspection).
OR’s Sunoco LLC, 118 N. Findlay St., Haskins, had two non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat).
Sundaze, 21018 Haskins Road, Haskins, had two non-critical violations, which were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; and food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint.
No violations were found at:
First United Methodist Child Learning Center, 1526 E. Wooster St. (inspected June 18); Market at Jerome Library, 1200 Ridge St., Bowling Green; Market at Founders, 707 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Market at Offenhauer, 522 W. Thurstin Ave., Bowling Green; Market at Kreischer, 1416 Ridge St., Bowling Green; Burger King, 1570 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Rosenboom-Micromarket, 1032 S. Maple Street Road, Bowling Green; CMC Group-North, 12836 S. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green; Educare Academy III, 943 N. Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Local Roots Juice Co., 306 Elm St., Perrysburg; Betco - Plant, 400 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green; Betco - Office, 400 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green; Bio Fit, 15500 Biofit Way, Bowling Green; Pioneer Seed, 15180 Henry Wood County Road, Grand Rapids; GKN Driveline, 2223 Woodbridge Blvd., Bowling Green; Master Fluid Solutions, 501 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg; CMC Group-South, 12836 S. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green; Reverend’s Bar & Grill, 130 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Little Wonders Child Care Center, 2534 Woodville Road, Northwood; Grannie Thomas’ Family Day Care/Learning Center, 201 Superior St., Rossford; Weenie Dawgs, 24600 Ohio 65, Grand Rapids; RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green; Poppin’ George of Wood County, 27525 Luckey Road, Walbridge; Poppin’ George of Wood County 1, 27525 Luckey Road, Walbridge; Crowned Cakes by Jess LLC, 480 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Primrose School of Perrysburg, 7123 Lighthouse Way; and Suburban Bottle, 218 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg.