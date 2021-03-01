A Northwood hotel that had legal issues last year after failing to meet safety codes had 16 health violations during a recent inspection.
The Wood County Health Department inspected America’s Best Value Inn, 2426 Oregon Road, on Feb. 8. Seven critical violations were found as were nine non-critical violations. Thirteen of the offenses were repeat violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); handwashing sink not accessible (repeat); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not labeled properly (repeat); food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and water under pressure is not available to all fixtures as required (repeat).
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (repeat); no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); no soap at handwashing sink(s); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); no sanitizer test kit available (repeat); no sanitizer test kit available (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat).
The City of Northwood took the inn to Wood County Common Pleas Court with the complaint it is a public nuisance and is the site of drug deals, human trafficking and prostitution. The case is ongoing.
The following inspections also were done Feb. 8.
Hilton Garden Inn, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and five non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); non-durable equipment observed (repeat); cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility ceiling not maintained clean.
Cinemark USA Inc., 2005 Hollenbeck Drive, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted
Al-Mar Lanes, 1010 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and six non-critical offenses.
Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; outer opening not protected (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar2, 3125 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg, had four critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were the date the last shell stock was sold or served was not recorded on the label; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and conducting a special process without a required variance.
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silvers, 1020 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Rossford Nutrition, 480 Dixie Hwy., had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was in-use utensils improperly stored.
Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 5995 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).
Papa John’s Pizza, 840 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
The following inspections were done Feb. 9.
Kroger, 1094 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and four non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were food packaged in the facility not labeled; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Porky’s Pizza Trof, 13165 Main St., Weston, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); mops dried improperly; and personal items stored over and among food service items.
Redneck Willy’s, 13217 Main St., Weston, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were improper washing of hands and arms; food employee(s) not washing hands in approved handwashing sink or automatic handwashing facility; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Weston Marathon, 13170 Mill St., had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and handwashing sink not accessible (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); facility not maintained clean; and personal food items stored over food service items.
Eastwood Elementary, 4700 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Benchmark Restaurant Group LLC, 6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
The following inspections were done Feb. 10.
Little Caesars Pizza, 1068 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had five non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Frisch’s Big Boy, 1006 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration(repeat); working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled; and no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; non-durable equipment observed; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Anna’s Family Restaurant, 4505 Woodville Road, Northwood, had seven critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were improper washing of hands and arms (corrected during inspection); improper bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods (repeat, corrected during inspection); handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat, corrected during inspection); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation (repeat, corrected during inspection); improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (corrected during inspection); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Lightning & Thunder’s Custar Tavern, 22951 Defiance Pike, had four critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); evidence of pests, droppings on shelves in the dry storage room; equipment and/or utensils improper construction; and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from sanitizer bay of three-bay sink in which food is placed.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); outer opening not protected (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); re-use of single-service or single-use articles; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Country Catering, 1611 Pemberville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was no sanitizer test kit available.
Heartland of Perrysburg, 10540 Fremont Pike, had four non-critical offenses, which included no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and mops dried improperly.
St. Clare Commons, 12469 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection).
St. Louis School, 22776 Defiance Pike, Custar, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
City Tap and the Attic, 110 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical were facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair
China East Buffet, Inc. DBA China City, 27072 Carronade Drive, Suite M, Perrysburg, had four critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); improper use of time as a public health control (four hours) (corrected during inspection); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
China City, 129 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had three critical and six non-critical violations.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink not accessible; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair; facility not maintained clean (repeat); and personal items stored over and among food service items (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Zero violations were found at Bar Louie, 4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg; Edible Arrangements, 26567 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 157., Perrysburg; Eastwood Middle School, 4800 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville; and Woodland Elementary, 27979 White Road, Perrysburg.