The Wood County Health Department inspectors traveled throughout the county last month.
The following food establishments were inspected Aug. 21.
During a follow-up inspection, Anna’s Family Restaurant, 4505 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Ricks Silver Moon Soda Grill, 7820 Ponderosa, Suite A, Perrysburg, had six critical and five non-critical violations.
All six critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink not accessible; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; improper cooling of temperature-controlled food; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); mops dried improperly (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Don’s Donut Shop, 2911 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and five non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and mops dried improperly (repeat),
The following inspections were done Aug. 24.
Blanchard Golf Operations, LLC DBA Tanglewood Golf Club, 9802 Dowling Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat).
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).
Pioneer Inn, 6751 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had three critical and three non-critical offences.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat).
BG’s Frosty Fare LLC, 990 W. Poe Rd Unit 14, Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Aug. 25.
During a follow-up inspection, Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
North Baltimore Middle School/High School, 2012 Tiger Drive, had one critical violation, which was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
During a complaint inspection, Kabob It, 132 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses.
A customer reported eating grape leaves, falafel and Greek fries and becoming ill shortly after.
The violations were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; working food containers not properly labeled; and re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat).
The following inspections were done Aug. 26.
Best Western Falcon Plaza, 1450 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Stony Ridge Dari Snak, 5700 Fremont Pike, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Slow Ride Saloon, 229 Main St., Luckey, had three repeat non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Kroger N-548, 27322 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included improper display of poisonous or toxic materials offered for retail sale; and food in a retail food establishment must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding, or baby food or formula is expired.
Non-critical were packaged food labels are not in compliance with standards of identity (corrected during inspection); and improper storage of food items (repeat).
Jimmy Johns, 2503 Oregon Road, Northwood, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); unapproved pesticide being used; working food containers not properly labeled; and attachments to the wall and/or ceiling were not easily cleanable (repeat).
Guajillo’s, 434 E. Wooster St., C, Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
China East Buffet Inc. DBA China City, 27072 Carronade Drive, Suite M, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required.
Non-critical were unnecessary chemicals stored on premises; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Aug. 27.
Penta Career Center Instructional Kitchens 1108, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical violation, which was on-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean
During a follow-up inspection, Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 1094 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Falcon Family Restaurant, 1021 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which included facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); and re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat).
Penta Career Center Kitchen 1114, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which included equipment and utensils are not being air dried (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspection was done Aug. 28.
During a follow-up inspection, Andy’s Bar & Grill, 7820 Ponderosa Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical violations, which included facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; no sanitizer test kit available; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Zero violations were found at Perrysburg Senior High School, 13385 Roachton Road; Powell Elementary School, 500 N. Main St., North Baltimore; Rossford PK-5 School, 28500 Lime City Road; Bass Pro Shop, 10000 Bass Pro Blvd., Rossford; Penta Career Center Cafeteria, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Penta Career Center Lab 1112, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; and CMC – Fairview, 1145 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green.