The Wood County Health Department conducted numerous food establishment inspections from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1.
The following inspections were done Nov. 22.
Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and floor and wall junctures not properly covered or closed and/or floor drains not provided.
Jimmy John’s, 10081 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; mops dried improperly; and facility flooring not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Nov. 29.
Scramblers, 25690 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had four critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (corrected during inspection); food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area (corrected during inspection); handwashing sink water below 100°F (repeat); unnecessary medicines and/or improper labeling/storing of medicines (corrected during inspection); to-go items observed on floor of the grill line area (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and Facility not maintained clean.
Speedway #3664, 26020 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat).
Non-critical was bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean (repeat); and personal food items stored over foodservice items in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
The Flying Bean, 2130 Preston Parkway, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were foods from unapproved sources (any items stored off-site in an unlicensed facility are prohibited from being used for service in the licensed facility); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Waffle House #1467, 26046 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had five critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean (corrected during inspection);
non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and floor and wall junctures not properly covered.
S&G#91, 25570 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and eight non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrhea events; no soap at handwashing sink next to three-bay sink; bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); and retail food establishment does not comply with Level One Certification requirements (repeat).
The following inspections were done Nov. 30.
Perrysburg Senior High School, 13385 Roachton Road, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were soiled linens not kept in approved location; and latex gloves being used in the food service organization or retail food establishment.
Grand Rapids Care Center, 24201 W. Third St., Grand Rapids, had one critical offense, which was Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Miss Lily’s, 24174 Front St., Grand Rapids, had four critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat). All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
BGSU - Kreischer Dining Hall, 1416 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
BGSU - Carillon Place, 931 E Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
BGSU - Maurer Center, Coffee/Café, 819 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrhea events; and improper storage of food items.
The following inspections were done Dec. 1.
During a complaint inspection, Uptown-Downtown, 162 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses.
The complainant reported eating a hamburger and vomiting and having diarrhea since 4 a.m.
The offenses were the inspection observed the food handler had an open drink; working food containers not properly labeled; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Alehouse Grill, 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Dec. 2.
Circle K #4705640, 103 N. Prospect St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food not protected from contamination; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Biggby Coffee (Incredible Coffee), 215 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items; in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Domino’s Pizza, 215 E. Wooster St 8, Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); mops dried improperly; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection (repeat).
Zero violations were found at Toth Elementary, 200 E. Seventh St., Perrysburg; Fuel Mart #767/Subway, 1004 Bowling Green Road, Bradner; McDonald’s #2025, 2700 Woodville Road, Northwood; Taco Bell #30884, 25782 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; ARAV Inc. DBA Buddy’s Place, 100 Main St., Risingsun; TA Operating, LLC Taco Bell/Pizza Hut, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore; Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwich Shop, 215 E. Wooster St Suite 1, Bowling Green; and McDonald’s Corporation, 10163 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg.