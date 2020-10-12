The Wood County Health Department inspected a number of eating establishments during the last two weeks of September.
The following inspections were done Sept. 21
Children’s Resource Center, 1045 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and in-use utensils improperly stored.
The following inspections were done Sept 22.
During a complaint inspection, Andy’s Bar & Grill, 7820 Ponderosa Road, Perrysburg, had four critical and eight non-critical violations.
A complaint was lodged Sept. 17 that the presence of a freezer unit in the back room could not be validated and there were to-go containers and napkins on the floor in the back hallway.
All four critical violations were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); to-go containers and napkins were on the floor in the back hallway; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); no sanitizer test kit available (repeat); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located; mops dried improperly (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair
Marathon Bailey Mart, 25570 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
Stella’s, 104 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided.
The following inspections were done Sept 23.
Pisanello’s Pizza, 165 Bierly Ave., Pemberville, had one non-critical offense, which was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).
Pizza Hut, 1099 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Circle K, 996 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (repeat).
Non-critical were improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and retail food establishment constructed, altered, and/or equipment added without prior approval from the licensor.
The following inspections were done Sept 24.
Walt Churchill’s Market, 26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had four critical and four non-critical violations.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical were food not protected from environmental sources of contamination during preparation; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and no protective shielding on lights (repeat).
Beckett’s, 146 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical, which was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Mr. Spot’s, 206 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Stones Throw Tavern (The) & Grill, 176 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Ridis #30, 7422 Wales Road, Northwood, had six non-critical offenses, including no soap at handwashing sink next to the F’Real machine; no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink next to the F’Real machine (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and mops dried improperly.
Arby’s, 7553 Arbor Drive, Northwood, had three non-critical offenses, which were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Sept 25.
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwich Shop, 215 E. Wooster St. Suite 1, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-durable equipment observed.
Biggby Coffee (Incredible Coffee), 215 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense. Both were corrected during inspection.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical was temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed.
Eric’s Ice Cream Factory, 215 E. Wooster St. Suite 7, Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
The following inspections were done Sept 28.
Tender Age Day Care, 1249 Ridgewood Drive, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. It was corrected during inspection.
Sundae Station, 1240 W. Wooster St. B, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Toledo Oil, LTD, 1240 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency
The following inspections were done Sept. 29.
Golden House Restaurant, 130 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Seven Eleven, 200 N. Main St., Walbridge, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Marco’s Pizza, 4624 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Rapid Fired Pizza, 852 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were open personal beverage observed on back shelves (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done Sept. 30.
Barney’s Convenience Mart, 28311 Parkway Blvd., Rossford, had six non-critical violations, including no soap at handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and facility not maintained clean.
Pollyeyes East Inc. DBA Campus Pollyeyes, 440 E. Court St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and cutting board at the prep table near the dish machine was pitted and showing signs of wear.
Marco’s Pizza, 1045 N. Main St., 5, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was a direct connection was observed between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Howard’s, 210 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had five non-critical offenses, which were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink at the bar (repeat, corrected during inspection); latex gloves being used in the food service operation or retail food establishment; no sanitizer test kit available; a leak was observed in the drain pipe at the women’s’ restroom sink; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steakhouse, 1080 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat).
Non-critical were employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area (corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items; in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; and re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat).
Zero offences were found at Black Swamp Curling Center, 19901 N. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green; BGSU Oaks Hall Teaching Kitchen, 705 Ridge St.; Hull Prairie Intermediate School, 25480 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg; Pisanello’s Pizza, 203 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Pinnacle Plastics, 513 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green; Avina Auction, 142 E. Strong Ave., Wayne; Subway Sandwiches, 854 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Montessori School of Bowling Green, 515 Sand Ridge Road; Manny’s Munchies, 213 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green; Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. 104, 27491 Helen Drive, Perrysburg; Wonderland of Learning, LLC, 1235 Ridgewood Drive, Bowling Green; International House of Pancakes, 10151 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Owens Community College Culinary Center/Terrace View Café, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg; Woodland Elementary, 27979 White Road, Perrysburg; Fort Meigs Elementary School, 26431 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg; Slater Family Ice Arena, 417 N. Mercer Road, Bowling Green; Otsego Senior High, 18505 Tontogany Creek Road Suite #2, Tontogany; DOWA, 21305 S. Woodland Circle, Bowling Green; Otsego Elementary School, 18505 Tontogany Creek Road Suite #4, Tontogany; and Trotter’s Tavern, 119 N. Main St., Bowling Green.