Two people reportedly sought treatment in an emergency room after drinking lemonade made with bleach.
The Wood County Health Department responded to an Aug. 10 complaint made against Penn Station East Coast Subs, 10015 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg.
The complainant and his wife visited the restaurant and both ordered lemonade on Aug. 9 at 1:15 p.m. They both took a drink and described the taste as bleach. They spoke to an employee who stated somebody must have used bleach water instead of sugar water, adding the containers are stored next to each other.
The manager immediately dumped the liquid.
Both the complainant and his wife sought medical treatment.
Health department inspectors, upon visiting the restaurant on Aug. 11, spoke to the person in charge at the time of the standard inspection. The lemonade container is cleaned with chlorine sanitizer. It is typically held and labeled. In this incidence, the container was not labeled and an employee mistook it for sugar water.
No other customers were affected.
Penn Station had two critical and four non-critical violations during the inspection.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspection was done Aug. 6
The Oaks Dining Center, 705 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Aug. 12.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2633, 140 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Birch Run Golf Club, 14451 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one critical offense, which was equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food was not cleaned every four hours
Travel Store, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Iron Skillet, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (flying insects were observed near tiled floor area with low grout at the back cook line).
Non-critical were irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and employee drinks were observed stored on shelf over food prep area at the front cook line.
Great Scot, 13710 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed was observed (repeat).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed.
Daily Queen, 130 S. Main St., North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was re-use of single-service or single-use articles.
Mak & Ali’s Pizza, 235 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and mops dried improperly.
Kreischer Dining Hall, 1416 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was raw fruit and/or vegetables washed improperly.
Alehouse Grill, 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had six non-critical violations, including food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); burnt out light bulbs were observed in the three-door upright freezer; clutter and items stacked on the floor in the bar area was observed, preventing easy cleaning; and light intensity was less than 10 foot candles in the walk in cooler.
The following inspections were done Aug. 13.
The Original Gino’s Pizza, 26597 N. Dixie Hwy. Suite 163, Perrysburg, had three critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical included equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (flies were observed in the facility, in both front and back of house).
Non-critical included outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Zero violations were found at Sterling’s Amish Deli, 133 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Crim Elementary, 1020 Scott Hamilton Drive, Bowling Green; Anderson Farm, 17653 Otsego Pike, Bowling Green; Panera Bread, 10981 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; The Manor of Perrysburg, 250 Manor Drive; Mel-o-creme, Inc., 1512 Woodville Road, Millbury; Chilly Treats, 4568 Woodville Road, Northwood; and NeNe’s Sweets, 10307 Belmont Meadows Lane, Perrysburg.