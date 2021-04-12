The Wood County Health Department continues to conduct inspections of area food establishments.
The following inspections were done March 23.
Circle K, 103 N. Prospect St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were unnecessary medicines and/or improper labeling/storing of medicines (corrected during inspection); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Biggby Coffee (Incredible Coffee), 215 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was food was in contact with an unclean surface or linens. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided.
The following inspections were done March 24.
Petro Food Mart, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had two non-critical offenses, which were unable to locate written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events at time of inspection (corrected during inspection); and no sanitizer test kit available.
Arturo’s Pizza Kitchen, 2507 Oregon Road, Northwood, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
B H & H Snacks & Gas LLC, 210 Front St., Cygnet, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was personal food items stored over and among food service items.
North Baltimore Convenience Station, 101 S. Main St., North Baltimore, had two critical and one non-critical violation.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical was no sanitizer test kit available.
Dollar General Store, 1125 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; and mops dried improperly (repeat).
Dollar General Store, 13240 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was outer opening not protected.
During a follow-up inspection, Lightning & Thunder’s Custar Tavern, 22951 Defiance Pike, Custar, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was a direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from sanitizer bay.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Weston Market, 13565 Center St., Weston, had two non-critical offenses, which were food not protected from contamination; and improper storage of food items. Both were corrected during inspection.
Domino’s, 2801 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Rick’s Carry Out Store, 10015 S. Dixie Hwy., Portage, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical was no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspection was done March 25.
McDonald’s, 12776 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, was inspected after the health department received a complaint from a customer who received an undercooked burger. One critical and two non-critical offenses were found.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food not protected from environmental sources of contamination during preparation (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Zero violations were found at Health Yourself, 10075 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Walgreens, 10003 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Eastern Lanes, 3511 Woodville Road, Northwood; Country Lane BBQ LLC (Enclosed Trailer), 10363 Reitz Road, Perrysburg; and Dollar General 20730, 20080 Oak St., Weston.