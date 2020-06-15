Wood County Health Department inspectors concentrated on establishments in Walbridge, Northwood and Perrysburg for the week of May 26-29. They also visited locations in Grand Rapids, Pemberville, Bowling Green and North Baltimore.
The following inspections were done May 26.
Walbridge Nite Club LLC, 105 S. Main St., had one non-critical violation, which was outer opening not protected.
Denny’s Time Out Tavern, 5808 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical violation and one non-critical violation.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health
Non-critical was no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.
Both were repeats and both were corrected during inspection.
BP Woodville, 3808 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical violation, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
The following inspections were done May 27.
Moody’s Coney Island, 2511 Oregon Road, Northwood, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation; and chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat).
All four violations were corrected during inspection.
Subway, 209 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination; and non-durable equipment observed.
The following inspections were done May 28.
Burger King, 10796 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
McDonald’s Corporation, 10163 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Hot Head Burritos, 104 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical violation, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Bowling Green Dairy Queen, 434 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat); re-use of single-service or single-use articles; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done May 29.
During a follow-up inspection, Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, 1320 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had two non-critical violations, which were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; and inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 10711 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Pizza Hut, 1131 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (repeat).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Zero violations were found at Daily Queen, 130 S. Main St., North Baltimore; Super Suppers Perrysburg-Maumee, 7015 Lighthouse Way Suite 100, Perrysburg; Northwestern Water & Sewer District, 1740 S. Wheeling St., Northwood; WCESC Pemberville Preschool, 120 E. College Ave.; Northwestern Water & Sewer District, 108 N. Main St., Walbridge; Dollar General, 18300 Pemberville Road, Pemberville; Birch Run Golf Club, 14451 Deshler Road, North Baltimore; Beeker’s General Store, 226 E. Front St., Pemberville; Speedway, 11141 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Agricultural Incubator Foundation, 13737 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green; Pisanello’s Pizza, 24098 Front St., Grand Rapids; Gorilla Gurt, 10307 Belmont Meadow, Perrysburg; and Shamas Salon & Spa, 102 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg.